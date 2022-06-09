FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The undergraduate supply chain management program in the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 by Gartner for the second-straight time.

Gartner, which studies and rates companies and academic programs across a variety of industries, releases its findings on supply chain programs every two years, the U of A said.

“Gartner is a respected and unbiased industry leader,” said Matthew A. Waller, dean of Walton College and the Sam M. Walton Leadership Chair in Business. “This Gartner ranking reflects the hard work of our outstanding faculty, staff and students. Without question, our supply chain department is one of the best!”

The rankings reflect excellence in three specific areas, including industry value, program scope and program size.

“I am so proud of my department,” said Brian Fugate, chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management and the Oren Harris Chair in Transportation. “We’ve worked hard to develop a top-notch curriculum, hire outstanding faculty, recruit bright and energetic students and develop relationships with industry’s best. This announcement is a culmination of that hard work.”

The top 10 supply chain management programs are listed as follows: