FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nursing students now have the opportunity to experience real-world scenarios in a new simulation center on the Fayetteville campus of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

UAMS also says its new accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is a 15-month program designed to quickly transition those outside the profession into nursing. It is open to applicants with a bachelor’s or higher degree in any field and requires prerequisite grounding in health sciences such as anatomy, physiology, chemistry and microbiology.

The first class of 24 students started the program in June 2022 and will graduate in August 2023.

“There is a critical need to educate additional registered nurses (RNs) to address current and future nursing workforce shortages,” said Patricia Cowan, Ph.D., RN, dean and professor of the UAMS College of Nursing. “Challenges in recruiting and retaining nurses in all areas of hospital care have intensified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after resolution of the pandemic, the shortage of RNs regionally and in Arkansas will intensify in the coming years. The accelerated BSN program is projected to provide hundreds of nurses over a 10-year period.”

The 3,400-square-foot simulation center will provide a state-of-the-art training space for students in all of the UAMS education programs in Northwest Arkansas, according to Jay Gandy, Ph.D., associate provost of the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus.

“The simulation center will be used to train the best and brightest future health care professionals right here in Northwest Arkansas — who will then provide the highest quality of care for the patients they will serve,” Gandy said. “Beginners can gain confidence in new skills, and seasoned health care professionals can master the continuously growing array of new technologies.”

Simulation training is considered an important component of quality nursing education as it gives students hands-on experience in a clinical setting in a controlled environment. Having up-to-date technology, physical space and equipment is essential to creating this real-world experience, says Cowan.

The center also supplements classroom learning and clinical settings with the use of standardized patients, patient simulator manikins, and other high-fidelity simulation that offers interactive, challenging learning experiences in a safe, nonthreatening environment for students.

Some features include:

12 “patient” beds

Multiple high-fidelity manikins to simulate medical emergencies in a full range of ages

Low-fidelity task trainers for high-frequency skills training, such as intubating and birthing

Medication preparation room with fingerprint-activated Pyxis medication access system

Interactive video connections to ensure maximal education across academic settings and to rural sites

Control rooms separated by one-way glass

Debriefing conference rooms

Digital health units



UAMS notes it already has expertise in developing simulation centers on its Little Rock campus, including the Centers for Simulation Education and the College of Nursing Interprofessional Practice and Simulation Center. “Bringing a simulation center to Northwest Arkansas was the next logical step,” Cowan said.