UAMS Participating in National Breast Cancer Screening Trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute announced Thursday that it will be participating in the National Cancer Institute’s Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial.

The study compares two standard breast cancer screening methods — tomosynthesis (3D) mammograms and digital (2D) mammograms — and is designed to help researchers determine whether one method is better than the other at finding life-threatening breast cancers.

The study involves 100 clinics and includes 165,000 women in the United States and Canada. The UAMS Breast Center has enrolled 290 participants so far and has the capacity to include even more women.

“By participating in this research study, you can help determine the most effective type of mammogram and how often women should receive screening,” said Gwendolyn Bryant-Smith, M.D., chief of breast imaging at UAMS and local principal investigator for the trial.