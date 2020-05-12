University of Arkansas hosts virtual campus visits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas says it’s working to make sure its prospective students can take a look the scenery, connect with admissions counselors and learn more about the school — all without stepping foot on the college’s campus in Fayetteville.

According to a release from the U of A on Tuesday, a number of new resources – including online campus visits, college information sessions and admissions counselor chats – are available to students who want to learn more about the university amid the coronavirus pandemic.

See below for more details from the University of Arkansas’ release on Tuesday.

Virtual Experiences at the U of A

Students can now visit admissions.uark.edu to experience a little bit of life on The Hill from the comfort of their own homes. From presentations by the Office of Admissions and individual colleges to the university’s virtual campus tour and Short Takes videos, this collection of resources will help students explore the U of A until they are able to visit campus in person.

Virtual Campus Visits

Each weekday morning at 10:30, the Office of Admissions will offer a virtual campus visit, including a presentation by admissions counselors and a Q&A session. Students can learn more and schedule a visit at visit.uark.edu.

High School Visits

Admissions counselors have also begun to offer virtual high school visits to individual schools. Each visit will include a presentation and discussion with an admissions counselor. Students and high school counselors can find the admissions representative for their school at admissions.uark.edu.

Counselor Chats

Students also have the option to schedule one-on-one chats with their admissions counselor for a chance to meet virtually through a number of services. More information is available on the admissions website.

In addition to these virtual resources, staff from the Office of Admissions remain available by email and phone, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions and information, call (479) 575-5346 or email uofa@uark.edu.