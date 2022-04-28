FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is set to graduate its spring and summer students in the upcoming commencement ceremonies on May 13 and 14.

Friday, May 13 will see Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. and Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food & Life Sciences in Barnhill Arena at 3:30 p.m.

Graduate students will kick off the day’s ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 followed by the College of Engineering in Barnhill Arena at noon and Walton College of Business in Bud Walton Arena at 12:30 p.m., later the School of Law at 3:30 p.m. in Barnhill Arena, concluding with College of Education and Health Professions in Bud Walton Arena at 5 p.m. and Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design in Barnhill Arena at 5:30 p.m.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the university’s YouTube page.

Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking lot on campus. Click here to download a map of all parking areas.