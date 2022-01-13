University of Arkansas student crowned Miss Arkansas Collegiate America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas junior was crowned Miss Arkansas Collegiate America on Saturday, Jan. 9 in Little Rock.

Lauren Stephens of Fayetteville, Ark. studies art history at the university and is a member of the Honors College, University Programs and the Associated Student Government.

She also volunteers at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, the Full Circle Food Pantry and various mobile food pantries.

“One in four children in NWA experience food insecurity, so it is vitally important that we take action to support our future leaders,” Stephens says.

Stephens is also passionate about raising awareness for sexual assault and the national anti-bullying
platform B.R.A.V.E. (Building Respect and Values for Everyone).

She will represent the state in June at the national Miss Collegiate America competition at the Reynolds Center in Little Rock.

