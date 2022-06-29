FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas and the UA System Division of Agriculture (UADA) have signed a special agreement to guide the ongoing cooperation between the two, a press release announced Wednesday.

The Chair of the Agriculture Committee says the agreement reflects a new spirit of collaboration for the mutual benefit of the University of Arkansas, the Division of Agriculture and the state of Arkansas. “I’m thankful to all those who are working together with the best interests of Arkansans in mind to strengthen the collective impact of both entities,” said Ed Fryar, UA System Board of Trustees member and chair of the agriculture committee.

While the MOA is being developed, the special agreement provides specific guidance in the following areas:

Financial Terms

Until such time as the MOA is adopted, UADA AES-generated indirect costs related to sponsored research will be allocated according to the following structure:

University of Arkansas – 50%

UADA AES (including allocations to Bumpers College departments) – 50%

Administrative Services Fees

No administrative services fees shall be charged by the U of A to UADA during the period of the special agreement.

Promotion & Tenure

Faculty hired in FY22 or FY23 with a minimum 20% U of A appointment will be eligible for a tenured or tenure-track position with the minimum 20% assignment for the U of A-budgeted appointment, to be in either teaching or research.

Benefits

Current UADA employees on campus or at the Milo J. Shult Research & Extension Center will have access to the current benefits and discounts applicable to U of A employees.

Retired UADA employees who held joint appointments between the U of A and UADA will receive benefits and discounts customarily awarded to retirees who worked on campus. The U of A will maintain these customary benefits and discounts as long as they are also being provided to retired employees with 100% U of A appointment and as long as the UADA retirees otherwise meet the U of A’s guidelines for retiree benefit eligibility.

University of Arkansas system president says the agreement is an “important step forward” not only in the formal codification of the specific details in the agreement but also in “reinforcing the benefits of the mutual association between the U of A and the Division of Agriculture.”

According to the release, in 1959, the Board of Trustees created the Division of Agriculture to focus land grant research and outreach efforts in Arkansas. Many of its faculty have joint appointments within the Division of Agriculture and the University of Arkansas and the two have overlapping properties.

As the two entities have their own administration and policies, the agreement is meant to ensure “fluid operations” between the Division of Agriculture and the University of Arkansas.

The U of A says appropriate leadership and other representatives from the U of A and UADA will continue to convene to finalize the terms of the MOA. The MOA will include but is not limited to terms and procedures related to finance and human capital operations, services, benefits, facilities and space allocation, and management of joint appointments.

“We have long partnered successfully with the Division of Agriculture,” said Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson. “And this initiative to evaluate and align our shared resources will play an important role in strengthening that partnership for the future as we seek to produce innovative research and provide meaningful outreach in service of our land-grant mission.”

The agreement includes operations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and fiscal year 2023, or until the completion of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to take effect no later than the beginning of the fiscal year 2024.