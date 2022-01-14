University of Arkansas updates mask policy ahead of spring semester

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced Friday, Jan. 14 it is updating its mask policy for the spring semester.

According to a news release, starting on Jan. 18, masks will be required indoors regardless of whether social distancing can be maintained.

There are still limited exceptions in place, including:

A mask may be removed in a private office or private room.

In residence halls, masks may be removed in private rooms as well as in community bathrooms for accomplishing tasks such as brushing teeth or showering.

Masks may be removed while dining but should be worn before eating and replaced as soon as possible after eating.

Masks may be removed during sanctioned activities including Razorback Athletics workouts, practices and events unless otherwise required by the University’s athletic conference or governing body.

The university said the reason for the change relates to the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, as it wants to help protect the health and well-being of the campus community.

Masks will also continue to be required in healthcare facilities and while using public transportation.

The news comes after the Fayetteville school recently announced it has ordered a number of KN95 masks that will be given out to students.