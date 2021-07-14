UofA: Bequette did not get prior approval to use logo, images in U.S. Senate campaign announcement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas spokesman Mark Rushing says Former Razorback Jake Bequette did not get prior approval to use the University of Arkansas’ logo and images in his campaign ad.

“We are in communication with the Bequette team regarding relative university licensing agreements and policies related to recent campaign videos,” says Rushing.

Bequette, an Army veteran who spent three seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, is running as a republican to unseat current Senator John Boozman.