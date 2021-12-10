Upcoming family holiday events happening at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced in a press release that Holidaze has updated its hours for two upcoming holiday shows, allowing for families to enjoy a festive outing before or after the shows.

On Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be performing “The Snowman” based on a children book by Raymond Briggs. To reflect this performance, Holidaze will be open 3-9 p.m.

“The Polar Express” will be showing at the Walton Arts Center for two screenings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. Pajamas are encouraged and there will be hot chocolate to enjoy. Holidaze will also be open 4:30-11 p.m.

Holidaze offers many opportunities for adults and kids to partake in the holiday festivities. Letters can be written to Santa, there will also be coloring sheets, private snow globes, adult and kid-friendly specialty drinks, plus an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their Holidaze appearance on Monday, Dec. 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center. Pictures with Santa can be purchased for $5.

Tickets for “The Snowman” performance and “The Polar Express” screenings can be purchased here.

To make a reservation for Holidaze, click here.