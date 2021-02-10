UPDATE: Washington County CARES Act money

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Justices said in the next couple of weeks they will likely consider some ordinances making use of the $4.5 million in reimbursed COVID-19 CARES Act funding.

The Quorum Court briefly talked about the subject at its Tuesday, February 9, meeting.

Nothing has been decided how the funds will be allocated.

Some community activists want the money to go toward rent relief, or other expenses related to the pandemic.

Justice of the Peace Eva Madison said an ordinance authorizing money distribution will be reviewed February 18.