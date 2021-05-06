USACE begins a land acquisition study for Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it is beginning a study to assess the potential impacts of frequent flooding along the public-private shared boundary on Beaver Lake.

However, funding and resource issues limited the government’s ability to do so.

This limitation has resulted in private property being flooded during periods of high water as Beaver Lake fulfills its authorized mission as a flood-control reservoir.

USACE will begin a public comment period around this study from May 11 to June 10, which will provide an opportunity for landowners and public to and the public to discuss possible options, including potential land acquisition, or to suggest alternatives to address the flooding of private lands.

A website including a map of all private lands currently or potentially impacted by flooding, an online comment form, and a narrated presentation of the project and answer to public questions can be found here starting May 11.

Comments, concerns and questions can be emailed to the following address:

CESWL-BeaverLakeAcquisitionPublicComment@usace.army.mil. or sent by mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, Real Estate Division, ATTN Chief, Real Estate, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, AR 72203.

Questions about this study on Beaver Lake can be directed to the Beaver Lake Project office at: (501)-340-1230 or (501)-340-1702.