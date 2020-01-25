Veterans health care organization hosts job fair

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is looking for new employees and hosted a job fair early Saturday morning.

VHSO is specifically looking for Medical Support Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants to work in these areas:

  • Mental Health
  • Office of Community Care
  • Health Administration Service (ER, Specialty Clinics, and Patient-Aligned Care Team)

VHSO states that Medical Support Assistant salaries start from $34,916 and Advanced Medical Support Assistant from $38,921.

Interviews were conducted on-site with veterans being encouraged to attend and apply.

