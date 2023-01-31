BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville figure has been elected to represent Arkansas’ Third Congressional District on the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives board of directors.

The membership committee of AEDCE elected James Bell at their annual meeting, according to a Jan. 31 release. Bell is currently the vice president of economic development at the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be selected by my peers to serve them. AEDCE’s members are passionate and committed to advancing our state’s business climate and quality of life. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the AEDCE leadership team to advance our profession and support our members in the acceleration of economic growth and development in our communities across the State of Arkansas,” said Bell.

The Greater Bentonville Chamber said it is committed to connecting its members with valuable opportunities for their professional development and the Chamber is “thrilled” by Bell’s appointment.

“James’ willingness to serve on the AEDCE Board of Directors reflects our organization’s collaborative culture – a culture he has helped build in his time here,” said Ashley Wardlow, Interim President and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

AEDCE is the state’s premier association representing economic developers and chamber executives in the state. According to the release, the organization’s objective is to “advance, through educational and professional efforts, the business climate and quality of life in Arkansas by the development of employment opportunities through economic growth and community development.”

Bell’s term began Jan. 1 and expires on Dec. 31, 2024.