FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced it is hosting auditions for the children’s cast in Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” next month.
According to a press release, auditions will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Starr Theater. The roles of Dieter, party children, Mounties, mice, angels, polar bears, and reindeer are being cast.
WAC notes to audition, children must meet the following requirements:
- Age: 7 to 15 years old (as of Dec. 31, 2022)
- Height: Dancers must be between 3’-8” and 5’-3”
- Dance Attire for Audition
- Girls- Bodysuit (any solid color), tights, ballet slippers, hair in neat bun and no jewelry
- Boys- White shirt/bodysuit, black shorts or tights, ballet slippers, neat hair
- Children must be present when handing in the audition registration to verify height requirements and a current photograph will be required to register for the audition. Headshots or school photos are acceptable.
- Children who are cast must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to perform.
The audition schedule is as follows:
- 1-2:15 p.m.: Registration for all auditioning students in Starr Theater
- 2:30-3:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 7-8 years old
- 4-5:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 9 years and older
Tickets are on sale now for performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. in Walton Arts Center’s Baum Walker Hall.
Prices range from $20 to $53 plus fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600, or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.