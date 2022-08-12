FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced it is hosting auditions for the children’s cast in Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” next month.

According to a press release, auditions will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Starr Theater. The roles of Dieter, party children, Mounties, mice, angels, polar bears, and reindeer are being cast.

WAC notes to audition, children must meet the following requirements:

Age: 7 to 15 years old (as of Dec. 31, 2022)

Height: Dancers must be between 3’-8” and 5’-3”

Dance Attire for Audition Girls- Bodysuit (any solid color), tights, ballet slippers, hair in neat bun and no jewelry Boys- White shirt/bodysuit, black shorts or tights, ballet slippers, neat hair

Children must be present when handing in the audition registration to verify height requirements and a current photograph will be required to register for the audition. Headshots or school photos are acceptable.

Children who are cast must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to perform.

The audition schedule is as follows:

1-2:15 p.m.: Registration for all auditioning students in Starr Theater

2:30-3:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 7-8 years old

4-5:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 9 years and older

Tickets are on sale now for performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. in Walton Arts Center’s Baum Walker Hall.

Prices range from $20 to $53 plus fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600, or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.