FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center is looking to give music lovers an opportunity to see multiple jazz and singer-songwriter performances by offering subscription packages to the 2023 West Street Live and the Unilever Starrlight Jazz Club, both series being performed in the Starr Theater.

According to a press release from WAC, subscribers receive 15% off single-ticket prices and get tickets to all shows in the series as well as the option to keep the same seats when you renew next season.

Subscriptions can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Single tickets for all performances go on sale in August.

To see the lineup for the Starrlight Jazz Club and to purchase a package, click here. For West Street Live, click here.