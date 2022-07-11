FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Walton Arts Center announced Monday it is accepting submissions for its second annual “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” exhibition.

The regional exhibition features works created by Northwest Arkansas visual artists and is curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

According to a press release, artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after July 1, 2021, in the following media: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion, and illustration.

Walton Arts Center notes the exhibition is not themed and seeks to be a celebration of the talented artists in the region.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration however only one work will be chosen for the exhibition. The submission deadline is Aug. 15.

Pieces selected for the exhibition will be announced Tuesday, Sept. 6. The exhibition will take place in Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13.

To submit an application, click here. For submission questions, email visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.