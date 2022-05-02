FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced it will be hosting a blood drive with some entertainment available for donors while they give blood.

According to WAC, the drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3-4 with live entertainment available for nearly the full schedule.

On Tuesday, May 3, Jason Burrow will be playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Paul Price on guitar from 12:30-2 p.m., and 2:30-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4 will see Lisa Auten on piano, Adams Collins on vibraphone, and Beth Stockdell on harp following the same schedule as the musicians on Tuesday.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival, however, drop-in appointments are available on both days. Donation appointments are still available and can be made at redcrossblood.org.