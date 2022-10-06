FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center will be showcasing the creative talents of 75 Northwest Arkansas visual artists at the second annual “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” exhibition beginning today, Oct. 6.

The exhibition includes 90 pieces by 75 artists representing not only cities across the region but also diverse communities that are part of Northwest Arkansas, Walton Arts Center said.

There will be a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. to kick off the exhibit, which will be on display in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Nov. 15.

A complete list of artists, their hometowns, and statements can be found here.