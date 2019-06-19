War Memorial and Hindman golf courses to be repurposed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Two of the city’s golf courses are being closed down.

On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. accepted a recommendation to cease golf operations at War Memorial and Hindman parks.

It’s part of a broader push to cut the city’s budget.

Several people have pushed back against the plans to close the two golf courses.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Little Rock’s Parks and Recreation director brought city directors ideas on how War Memorial and Hindman could be repurposed.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. told us that the change will not impact Razorback football games and tailgating.

“We will continue with our parking agreement with the UA,” he said.