WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the excess amount of waste, particularly from cardboard during the holiday season, the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District s providing additional cardboard recycling drop-off locations throughout Washington County.

In order to alleviate the issue, Boston Mountain is encouraging residents to bring boxes to the following drop-off locations rather than setting them out for curbside pick-up:

Springdale Police Department, 201 Spring St., Springdale

Farmington City Hall, 354 W Main St., Farmington

Johnson Police Department, 2904 Main Dr., Fayetteville

Lincoln Fire Department, 104 Arthur Ave. S, Lincoln

Boston Mountain Recycle Drop Off, 11398 Bond Rd., Prairie Grove

Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Dr., Elkins

Recycling cage trailers will be outside these locations during the month of December through Jan. 15.

For more information, contact the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-846-3005 or bostonmountain.org.