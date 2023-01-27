FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.

In a memo to the Washington County Justices of the Peace, Judge Deakins says it was determined director Sidney Reynolds violated the policy after an internal investigation found allegations against him to be credible. Reynolds’s termination became effective on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Judge Deakins said there was “no fraud or illegal activity” in the policy violation.

According to the memo, Cody Johnson will serve as the interim-IT Director while justices work to find a replacement.

“Cody has a lot of familiarity with the county having been here for 12 years,” Deakins said. “We have full faith that his leadership will be effective during this time.”

Reynolds had served as the IT Director since 2018. He was previously the assistant IT Director, according to his Linkedin page.