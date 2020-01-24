Washington County Quorum Court tables proposed expansion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Quorum Court had a hearing Thursday about the expansion of a controversial quarry.

The Hunt-Rogers Springdale Quarry resides in the Sonora area and the proposed expansion would increase the quarry’s size by 120 acres.

Residents of the area took to the town meeting to sound off their thoughts to halt the expansion.

One Senora resident, Alex Gough, was perturbed at the lack of transparency throughout the process and noted, “This seems like it took a lot of planning to get to this point, yet we were just notified of it a month ago.”

Ultimately, the quorum voted to table the issue for two months and return to make a decision then.