FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center’s blood bank, a part of the hospital’s laboratory department, recently achieved reaccreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, a press release announced.

According to the release, the AABB sets standards for blood banks and transfusion services to ensure quality and safety for both donors and patients.

To earn the reaccreditation, Washington Regional completed an on-site inspection with Dr. Lucas Campbell, medical director of the hospital’s laboratory, saying the reaccreditation demonstrates the blood bank’s commitment to quality.

“The AABB sets rigorous standards for transfusion medicine. Achieving reaccreditation demonstrates the excellent standard of care provided to our patients through strong collaboration between our blood bank and clinical departments.”

Washington Regional first achieved AABB accreditation in 2020 and is one of only seven facilities in the

state to earn AABB accreditation.