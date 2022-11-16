FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville has received an “A” safety grade in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

According to a release, the safety grade recognizes hospital achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

“Earning Leapfrog’s top grade demonstrates our commitment to making safety our top priority,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford. “As Northwest Arkansas’ largest health care system, we are dedicated to providing our community with nationally recognized, quality health care. This most recent A grade highlights our mission of improving the health of the communities we serve by providing compassionate, high-quality care.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the U.S. based on over 30 national performance measures and systems to prevent errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

To see Washington Regional’s full-grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, click here.