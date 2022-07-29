FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional announced it is ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations effective at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29.

COVID vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment at many Washington Regional primary care clinics and most urgent care locations.

Washington Regional says the vaccine has been shown to help prevent serious illness from the virus. The medical system says you should contact your provider’s office regarding vaccine availability and if you wish to request an appointment.

Since December 2020, Washington Regional has administered more than 43,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.