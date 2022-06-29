FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional announced Wednesday it has introduced a new obstetric emergency department located in its women and infants center.
According to a news release, the department aims to increase access to care for pregnant patients with 24/7 care from a team of board-certified obstetricians. In addition to providing care for pregnant patients who seek care in the OB emergency department, obstetricians will also act as OB hospitalists, providing care
for laboring patients at the women and infants center until their OB/GYN arrives.
They will also deliver babies of patients who do not have an OB/GYN.
The hospital notes the OB hospitalist service does not replace a patient’s regular OB/GYN. It is offered through a partnership with the OB Hospitalist Group.
With 24/7 on-site availability, our OB hospitalist team is able to provide personalized care for each patien’s needs, whether that is emergency care or to perform a routine delivery. This new program will enhance our existing women’s health services and offer the high-quality, compassionate care that Washington Regional is known for while helping us fulfill our mission of improving the health of people in the communities we serve.Birch Wright, chief operating officer and hospital administrator at Washington Regional