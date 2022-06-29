FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional announced Wednesday it has introduced a new obstetric emergency department located in its women and infants center.

According to a news release, the department aims to increase access to care for pregnant patients with 24/7 care from a team of board-certified obstetricians. In addition to providing care for pregnant patients who seek care in the OB emergency department, obstetricians will also act as OB hospitalists, providing care

for laboring patients at the women and infants center until their OB/GYN arrives.

They will also deliver babies of patients who do not have an OB/GYN.

The hospital notes the OB hospitalist service does not replace a patient’s regular OB/GYN. It is offered through a partnership with the OB Hospitalist Group.