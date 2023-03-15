FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center announced this week it became the first hospital in Northwest Arkansas to offer a new robotic hip replacement technology.

According to a release, “Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA Hip System,” a state-of-the-art robotic technology, helps surgeons customize the placement of hip implants for their patients.

ROSA Hip is described as a robotic surgical assistant designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive hip replacement surgery. Data provided by ROSA Hip provides surgeons with an optimized view of the hip joint during surgery, allowing for greater accuracy of hip implant placement tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy.

According to Dr. Kris Hanby, medical director of Washington Regional’s Total Joint Center, more precise implant positioning leads to better results for patients. “The minimally invasive procedure with ROSA Hip is designed to accelerate recovery time and reduce pain,” said Hanby. “We’re fortunate to have this technology, and Washington Regional is leading the way in innovation and technology in Northwest Arkansas.”

Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford says ROSA Hip is just one example of how the healthcare system invests in technology to help fulfill its mission of improving the health of people in the communities it serves. “Approximately 400,000 hip replacement surgeries are done in the United States each year. This technology will lead to better outcomes with fewer complications for our patients while helping them live healthier lives.”

To learn more, visit www.wregional.com/rosa.