Wellness Weekend to promote heart and brain health

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The American Heart Association is bringing CycleNation back to Northwest Arkansas.

Paired with the Northwest Arkansas Heart Walk, CycleNation is a part of Wellness Weekend, happening on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Sam’s Club home office parking lot in Bentonville.

Jessica DuQuesne and Jon Davis of the Hershey Company joined KNWA/ Fox 24’s Tavares Jones ahead of the event to highlight just what the event means to the Northwest Arkansas Community.

“It’s all about empowering people across the country to actually get on a road bike or a stationary bike and actually promote heart and brain health to decrease our risk for heart disease and stroke. It’s such an important thing because I’ve been personally affected in my family with heart disease and I think we all know someone” said DuQuesne.

The stationary ride during the event will consist of 5 separate 25 minute themed rides with breaks to switch riders over the course of 150 minutes, which is how many minutes the American Heart Association recommends every adult should get on a weekly basis.

Davis who serves as VP and General Manager Global Walmart and Sam’s at Hershey, has supported the event from its start in 2019.

“At Hershey we’re so fortunate to be apart of a great community. We’ve actually raised over $16,000. We’re one of the top companies in the country raising money for heart health. At Hershey we love promoting physical activity and it will be great to get together with the team” said Davis.

The family ride is a chance for everyone to get involved. Offering an out and back route and two length options for all ages and levels of riders along the Razorback Greenway.

Schedule of Events

10:15am Registration

11:00am Stationary Ride

11:15am Family Ride

on the Razorback Greenway

For registration info and to make a donation to CycleNation, click here.