Western Union services now in nearly 4,700 Walmart stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Western Union has announced that customers can now transfer funds to friends, family and loved ones from nearly 4,700 stores across the United States or to more than 200 countries and territories.

The companies announced in January an agreement that would make financial services more accessible to customers.

Anyone can visit their local Walmart store to send domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders.

“Being able to send much-needed funds to a loved one, especially after a year like we’ve had, is more important than ever. We’re proud to extend our commitment to providing choice and value by offering Western Union services to our customers,” said Julia Unger, Vice President of Financial Services at Walmart.

Through Western Union’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money virtually anywhere. Customers have the option to have money transfers paid out in minutes into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards worldwide.

“We are excited to be working with the world’s biggest retailer, reaching new customers and expanding choice and convenience for the customers we share,” said Jean Claude Farah, President of Global Network at Western Union, “as the service goes live, it is also gratifying to be working with another company that shares our mission of expanding the financial options available to the people we both serve.