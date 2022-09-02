FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks will be taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

75,000 fans are expected to be in Fayetteville for the first game of the year, so attendees will need to have a plan before game day.

Kevin Trainor with the University of Arkansas athletics said it’s best to download your tickets well before you head to the Hill rather than trying to use the same wifi as other fans at the gate. He said to expect bigger crowds than the last few years and show up early.

“It’s always easy to think, ‘hey, I’m gonna drive straight in,’ but there are a lot of people heading this way. So take yourself a little extra time if you want to be in the stadium. Again, we also encourage you to enter the stadium early. A lot of people tailgate to the last minute, which I understand, but you may not be there by kickoff,” said Trainor.

Adding to the excitement, SEC Nation will be on the front lawn of Old Main from 8 to 11 a.m.

Plus, if you’d like to get a head start on celebrating the start of the season, check out Hogtown! Starting at 10:30 a.m., you can cheer on the players as they walk into the stadium and enjoy food from different food trucks and live music.

To get into the stadium fans will go through new metal detector systems that allow you to take things out of your pockets and walk on through, rather than placing them in baskets like traditional systems you might see at the airport. Only clear bags are allowed through and no weapons can be brought in.

Trainor said to not let picking a parking spot be a game-time decision. If you usually park and shuttle from Baum Walker Stadium’s lot, Trainor said to expect fewer parking spots to be available.

This year, attendees have another way of getting to the game.

A bus will come by and pick up fans parked at the Walton Arts Center, Downtown Square, or Fayetteville Public Library. The bus makes three stops every 15 to 20 minutes and starts four hours before kickoff.