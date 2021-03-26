Wienermobile makes a pit stop in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wienermobile is in Northwest Arkansas until Monday, March 28.
Friday: 1-7 p.m.: Walmart at 4208 S Pleasant Crossing, Rogers.
Sunday: 1-7 p.m.: Walmart at 406 S Walton Blvd., Bentonville.
Riding along with the Wienermobile is ‘Zach n Cheese (Zach Chatham)’ and partner ‘Ketchup Katie.’
“We travel on our coast to coast, wienie roast on a mission to deliver Miles of Smiles and feed the American spirit! We are hoping to ‘meat’ as many local residents as possible,” said Chatham.