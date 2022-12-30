SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Wienerschnitzel announced plans to open one of its first Arkansas locations in Springdale in addition to a Bentonville location in Northwest Arkansas

According to the press release, the national restaurant brand is headed to Haag Brown’s latest retail project in NWA. Wienerschnitzel will open one of its first Arkansas locations in 2023 adjacent to the newly opened Starbucks on Elm Springs, in front of Mercy Hospital at Springdale.

The press release also states that the hot dog chain will be occupying one of the three lots in Haag Brown’s latest development.

“We love developing projects in Northwest Arkansas. Sitting adjacent to Starbucks AND having direct exposure to I-49 makes this is a home-run site for Wienerschnitzel. We are excited about completing more projects with the Shinall Group and this fan-favorite brand,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Commercial Principal.

Wienerschnitzel was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain.