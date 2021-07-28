Will Golf 4 Kids tourney & Color of Hope Gala return to support lifesaving care for children

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Get ready to tee off and tailgate for kids, to help champion children battling cancer. Arkansas Children’s Northwest will host the 27th annual Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and the 13th Annual Color of Hope Gala to help raise funds for the Hematology and Oncology Department at ACNW.

2021 Color of Hope Gala Chairs, Jennifer and Hunter Yurachek joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to highlight all of this year’s happenings surrounding the three-day span of socially distanced and virtual events.

“When we first came to this community, people welcomed us like we were family. This community has been a very important part to our family. We have three children that have fortunately have been healthy, but what this hospital means to this community; We knew it was something we wanted to give back to and serve this community in a way by chairing this event, said Yuracheck.

The Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament kicks off on Thursday, August 5th and runs through Friday, August 6th at Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf Course.

Then on Saturday, August 7th, you can do your part to #TailgateForKids at the Color of Hope Gala. Gather your friends and don your favorite jersey for this virtual tailgate-themed evening, hosted by Jennifer and Hunter Yurachek.

For every $5,000 given, the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc., will make a $2,000 gift to ACNW. For complete registration information, click here.