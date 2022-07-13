FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of N. Wilson Avenue will close beginning on July 18 to allow for a crosswalk installation at the northwest edge of Wilson Park.

The installation is part of a project to create the Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway.

The stretch of Wilson from just south of the intersection with W. Prospect St. will be closed to through traffic to allow for excavation, forming, pouring, and curing the concrete crosswalk.

Detour signs will direct traffic around the park until the construction is completed, which is anticipated to be July 25, to allow for excavation, forming, pouring, and curing the concrete crosswalk.

The Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway is a 1.1-mile route that includes on-street improvements to Prospect St., Park Ave., Trenton Blvd., and Rebecca St. for pedestrians and bikes.

Work is being completed in sections to minimize transportation disruptions.