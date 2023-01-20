FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year as a new improvement project is set to begin next week.

Starting on Jan. 23, a City press release says the existing restroom building will be demolished and a new pavilion facility that serves as a gathering place for the park will be built in its place. During construction, which is anticipated to be completed near the end of the year, portable toilets will be available to park visitors.

According to the release, the new structure will include restrooms and places for park patrons to sit and visit with friends. It also will feature a community information board and a changeable mural. Once complete, the new facility will be able to support various programming.

The demolition phase will follow the fencing of the construction area and measures to prevent stormwater pollution. By March, crews will begin laying the foundation and slabs, followed by construction of the building in July. The social hub structure is expected to be completed by October, the City says.

Other projects include a new promenade and a new creek crossing.

The Wilson Park improvement projects are partially paid for through the Park Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. To learn about this project, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov