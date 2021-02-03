Woman convicted of 1st-degree murder may be eligible for parole

ADC Photo. Cecillia Roleson sentence commuted 2/3/2021 by Gov. Hutchinson. Was serving LWOP at McPherson Unit, Newport, AR.

In 1980, Cecillia Roleson was convicted of killing Carl Lipe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation to a woman serving time for the first-degree murder of Greene County resident Carl Lipe.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday, February, 3, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson’s decision, once approved, means Cecillia Roleson, 70, would immediately eligible for parole.

She was first convicted in 1979 of being an accomplice to Lipe’s murder, and her husband Jerry Roleson was convicted of first-degree murder —in a joint trial — but the decisions were reversed by the Arkansas State Supreme Court because of lack of evidence and procedural errors.

The double-jeopardy rule meant Jerry Roleson could not be tried for the murder again.

However, in 1980, Cecillia was tried and convicted of first-degree murder in a second trial. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Lipe was shot and killed on April 27, 1979, according to court records.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks has raised objections to the request, according to a statement by the state.

Cecillia Roleson has been incarcerated at the McPherson Unit in Newport, Arkansas.



