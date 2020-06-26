UPDATE: Woman shot in Springdale dies from injuries; Ex-boyfriend now charged with Capital Murder

UPDATE (6/25 10:59 p.m.): On Thursday, June 25th, Springdale Police confirm the victim Carol Lorenzo-Olivera died of her injuries at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death which is standard protocol.

The charges of Attempted Capital Murder for the suspect David Velasques-Diaz have now been upgraded to Capital Murder. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

UPDATE (6/24 6:30 p.m.): The victim in the shooting on June 23 at 1299 Electric Ave. has been identified as Carol Lorenzo-Olivera.

She underwent surgery for her injuries and is currently on life support, according to police.

Police arrested David Velasques-Diaz and it was determined during the investigation that Lorenzo-Olivera and Diaz had recently ended a dating relationship.

David Velasques-Diaz

Diaz has been charged with attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Diaz is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.

UPDATE: Officers responded to 1299 Electric Ave. for a gunshots call, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30’s lying face down in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to her head, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Taylor said she was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to police, a woman was shot at Keystone Crossing Apartments in Springdale Tuesday around 1:43 p.m.

The shooting suspect is on the run and police are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

The apartments are located on Electric Ave, just the east of the White Oak gas station on South Old Missouri Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact police.