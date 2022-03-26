BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People learned about, Diné Women in Medicine and Healing Through Generations today at the Museum of Native American History (MONAH).

They specifically learned about the indigenous Diné women.

Doctor Farina King opened the presentation by greeting the audience in her native tongue and giving examples of how far Diné women have come.

Her talk focused on indigenous peoples and how healing has evolved through warriors, her ancestors and indigenous grandmothers.

“When I first met Dr. King, she was one of the last presenters here before COVID, I mean literally the last,” said Charlotte Buchanan Yale, Executive Director of MONAH. “We took her to some of the schools and when she finished teaching talking about the Indian schools, the students were saying, ‘why weren’t we taught this in school?'”

If you missed the presentation today, or are just interested in finding out more about Diné women, click here.