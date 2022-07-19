JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wright’s Barbeque announced on Twitter July 16 that the beloved barbeque chain is heading to Rogers, Arkansas with a location planned for Pinnacle Hills.

Jordan Wright confirmed the plans to KNWA/FOX24 and says the location will be inside the former McClard’s barbeque restaurant which closed after just a year of operation. It is located at 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway.

The new location will reportedly have a capacity that seats over 100 patrons, making it the largest Wright’s location in Northwest Arkansas.

The three restaurants in the region will now be located in Johnson, Bentonville, and Rogers.

“People have been asking us to come to Rogers the last few years, so to better serve them we are coming to Rogers. It’s a science-based approach to growth,” Wright said.

Wright’s meat has become a favorite among residents for its Texas-style barbeque, and the new location will make it more convenient for customers to dine there.

He said the Rogers location plans to fully open by September.