LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Rogers, a local non-profit gives back to child care providers.

Child Care Aware of NWA is handing out cleaning supplies to providers who have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic and to those getting ready to reopen.

Michelle Wynn, Child Care Aware co-director, said the non-profit sent out a survey to providers asking what they needed and what the non-profit could provide for them.

“We saw what were the biggest needs, so hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, those are the types of things we were able to get out to the community today,” she said.

Wynn said that child care aware helps families find child care options across 17 counties.