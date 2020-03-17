Local non-profit offers drive-thru pantry

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local non-profit is now offering a drive-thru food pantry for the community.

Samaritan Community Center locations will be offering the service until the threat of COVID-19 dies down.

This is to allow at-risk families to practice social distancing, as suggested by the CDC, and the service is already available.

“We handed out to-go meals and we handed out food from our market where they pick up their own food, we bagged food and took it out curb-side and handed out snack packs,” Eujeanie Luker says.

The Springdale Samaritan Community Center will be offering the drive-thru service Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Rogers location will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during those same times.