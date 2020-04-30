Local nonprofit celebrating years of service

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is celebrating a big milestone.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has helped over 400 exotic animals. On May 1, it’s celebrating its 28th anniversary, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff had to change the way the refuge will recognize the day.

The original plan was to celebrate with special visitors and games on property, but instead everything is going to be virtual.

Promotions coordinator, Ike Wever said he hopes people take away a new understanding of the animals by engaging with them online.

“Beyond rescuing and caring for these animals, education is a very close secondary to our primary mission,” Wever said. “If we’re not educating folks about how and why these animals are being exploited, we’re doing the animals a great disservice.”

Like several other businesses, the refuge has taken financial hit since it closed down in March. Turpentine Creek, along with other nonprofits will be participating in #GivingTuesdayNow on Tuesday, May 5. Click here or here to donate and find other online content.