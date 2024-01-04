BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization moved to Bentonville late last year to have all of its services under one roof.

Pathfinder, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It had previously been located in Rogers and Cave Springs.

The facility in Rogers moved in November 2023 and the one in Cave Springs moved right before Christmas.

The new workshop location has 97 clients and three services: day program, residential, and waiver.

Because of growth in Northwest Arkansas, there is a growing need for adults with disabilities, so these services are always needed.

“Those services can be hard to find, especially in very populated areas. And so, anything that the community brings or that we can help service those individuals. And that’s what we’re here for,” Kristen Walker, NWA regional director, Pathfinder, Inc, said.

Walker says she is very excited to have the new facility.

She also says she comes to work every day with a smile.

“I don’t think everybody gets to say that I thoroughly enjoy coming to work and serving these individuals. And I think they serve me as well. So, I think that’s the biggest purpose of all,” Walker said.

The facility has four assigned rooms for science, art, nutrition, and life skills.

“Throughout the week, clients will rotate throughout the rooms during different instruction time, whether that’s cooking projects, science projects, learning, reading, writing, math, money, counting skills,” Walker said.

They also have a snack shack and a coffee bar where clients can spend their money, learn how to give the money, and receive change.

The new space allows the organization to invite people from the community.

“We were in a shared space with other companies, other businesses. This is kind of just our space now. So we can invite people to come out, volunteer, whether that’s doing a music class, an art class, workout,” Walker said.

The space also allows them to have more events.

“We just recently held a Christmas party and I would say is probably the biggest Christmas party that they’ve had in a long time,” Walker said.

Kellie Fraizer is a client of Pathfinder and she says it feels like home here

The staff teaches them how to learn and grow.

Frazier says they helped her read and write.

She says she loves helping others, talking with friends, and learning.

Walker says this new space allows them to have a bigger area to work with clients for therapy.

They offer speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

“That service is really awesome to have within our workshop because while they’re here during the day, they can be getting their therapies instead of having to go out, like having a parent or guardian or caregiver take them to therapy. They can get it while they attend the workshop,” Walker said.

She also says at the Rogers location, they only had a room with toaster ovens, hot plates, and a crock pot, but now, they have access to a full kitchen.

“So these guys get to be able to experience making a wider variety of different meals or items,” Walker said.

Pathfinder client Faith Barron says she was able to bake root beer cake.

“I want to learn how to cook different things because I want to live on my own, and I need to learn how to do that,” Barron said.

Walker says the organization is always open to ideas, donations, and volunteers.