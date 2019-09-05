Local nonprofit working to fight hunger in Northwest Arkansas

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — People across Arkansas and the country are working together to fight hunger.

September is Hunger Action Month, and staff at the NWA Food Bank are hosting fun events to feed hungry families.

September 1-30: Spectrum Brands Corporate Food Drive

September 5: Stand Up For Hunger Comedy Event – The Grove, Lowell

September 12: Guest Bartender Event – Brick Street Brews – Downtown Rogers

September 28: Inaugural Poker Run – Downtown Rogers

KNWA will be collecting food donations during the month of September. Bring non-perishable food items to 609 Dickson Street in Fayetteville until September 30.