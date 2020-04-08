Local nonprofit working to help women in tough times

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With many people learning and working from home, you may have a little downtime to clean out your closets.

Beautiful Lives Boutique in Fayetteville is a thrift store in need of gently used women’s clothing and accessories.

The nonprofit works to help women in the community by offering clothes for all occasions at discounted prices.

Founder, Melody Taylor said the mission of the nonprofit goes beyond making sales.

“Women can have the clothes for free that are getting out of prison. That’s one of our favorite things to do is work closely with the prison,” Taylor said. “Also women who are in crisis. Women who arrive, have to go to a shelter, and they don’t have what they need.”

Taylor said things have been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the boutique will be there to serve now and in the future.

“When we’re able to go back out, we’re going to be there for women because things have changed dramatically for them,” Taylor said. “So the thrift store model will be especially important for women to have what they need.”

Beautiful Lives Boutique is always looking for gently used donations. Click here for drop off locations and the online store.