Local nonprofits in need of help ahead of Giving Tuesday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Giving Tuesday 2021 is on Nov. 30 and nonprofits across the country including those in Northwest Arkansas are gearing up to raise money.

The end of the year can be an important time for organizations to get funding and donations, said Hub of Hope NWA executive director Jennifer Sorey.

“We cannot do this work without the support of our community and so this is a really critical time,” Sorey said.

NWA Center for Sexual Assault is also planning to launch a Giving Tuesday campaign to help raise funds to support its mission to provide resources to sexual assault victims as well as education and prevention.

Brandon Pettit with the center said it lost some federal funding for medical exam reimbursements so he said the center needs the community’s help to make up for that lack of funding.

“Our main grant that we get, we experienced the 35% cut and so did everybody across the state so basically, victim services organizations across the state are struggling with this and trying to find ways to kind of fill that gap,” Pettit said.

You can learn more about Giving Tuesday and it’s mission here.