Local nurses helped COVID-19 patients in New York

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In April several Northwest Arkansas nurses headed to areas hit the hardest by COVID-19.

Brittany Diaz was just one of thousands of nurses who traveled to New York giving us a glimpse of life on the frontlines.

“We just kind of said we want to be on the right side of history so you know when our grandkids ask ‘What were you doing during the global pandemic’ we wanted to be able to say that we were here and doing our part as nurses,” she said.

Diaz also helps out at Northwest Health in Bentonville.

She also works as a travel nurse.