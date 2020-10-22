Local officials get helicopter rescue training with Task Force 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials are getting the training they need to keep you safe in case of an emergency.

The Arkansas National Guard’s 77th theater aviation brigade had a helicopter rescue training with Central Arkansas Task Force 1.

The training was designed to help provide air assets to the state for a response to natural and man-made disasters.

“An asset that we can use for response to catastrophic emergencies as well as an emergency of a single individual in Arkansas that needs to be rescued in a very remote location,” said John Luther, Washington County emergency management director.

The training was today at Lake Wedington in Fayetteville.

