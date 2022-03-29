FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Millions of refugees are fleeing Ukraine, forced to leave everything they know behind and 100,000 of them will be welcomed here in the U.S.

The Ozark Literacy Council in Fayetteville is a place where people from foreign countries can feel safe and learn English. Patty Sullivan, the Ozark Literacy Council’s Executive Director said the amount of refugees they’re helping is rising and will only go up because of the war in Ukraine.

Although, by hosting parties to celebrate their students’ cultures, they’re helping those fleeing their home create a sense of community. Today they had a Nowruz celebration or a New Years party for their Persian and Afghan students.

Nastaran Sargoli immigrated here five years ago, leaving her home and starting a new life in a foreign country. One tradition left behind was Nowruz and it was hard for her to find ways to celebrate her culture and a safe place to do it without the help of the Ozark Literacy Council.

Sullivan said it’s an honor to watch and help people build a new life.

“I’m almost in tears of happiness, because so much of what we do is about building community,” said Sullivan. “We have students here who come here as immigrants or refugees. Some of them are here by choice. Some are here because they’ve been forced to flee their country.”

One student, Keivan Ghahari, became a refugee at age 23 said she left her home in Iran many years ago to escape the repression and persecutions there.

“Despite of the fact that they come usually to a safe place, the reality is they are also far from their family and from their social connection, and have experienced traumatic things,” said Ghahari.

Sullivan said one of the biggest obstacles immigrants and refugees will face is passing a driver’s license test or getting the job they want.

“Because my English is not perfect and I cannot say all things that I have but in my chest or my knowledge, so I cannot have my job back.” said Sargoli.

Places such as the Ozark Literacy Council that offer English help and a sense of community are closing those gaps and Ghahari said that is so important. She said she has never forgotten someone that helped her.

Sullivan said the best way to help the Ukrianian refugees that’ll come to America is by finding a local place like Ozark Literacy Council or Canopy NWA to donate your time or money.